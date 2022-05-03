July 28, 1931—March 8, 2022

NORTH HUDSON — John Richard Whyte entered eternal rest on March 8, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Albert Hauser on March 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Schroon Lake, NY. His burial will take place at the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary Church Cemetery in North Hudson, NY, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Chris Looby presiding.

John, the only son of John and Louise Moore Whyte and brother of Ann Whyte and Gail Whyte Jones, was born July 28, 1931, and grew up in NY City. Because of his basketball skills, he received a full scholarship to Siena College where he earned a B.A. in sociology. After serving in the Army for two years, he continued his studies at Fordham University where he received a master’s degree in psychiatric social work. He worked for 35 years in the field of mental health within hospitals and in private practice.

After suffering a debilitating stroke in 1995, his life permanently changed. He could no longer work or do the activities he loved like golf, tennis, skiing, marathons and triathlons. Throughout his life he had been coming to his grandmother’s camp in Pepper Hollow. It became his little sanctuary and so he moved to upstate New York where he “summered” in North Hudson and “wintered” in Schroon Lake.

John’s Catholic faith was central in his life. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish where he faithfully attended services despite his difficulty in walking and the pain that was constantly with him.

John was a very caring person. After their mother’s death he took care of his sister Ann. He was always interested in the youth, attending sporting events and clipping out newspaper articles about their achievements in both sports and academics so he could congratulate and encourage them. Once he got to know someone he learned about their whole family and always inquired about them.

Surviving family members include his niece Leslie (Brad) Long of Shepherdstown, WV; and nephews: John (Cathy) Joseph of Rochester, NY, Robert (Anne) Whyte, of Paradise Valley, AZ and Michael Jones of Saranac Lake, NY; and several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John’s nieces and nephews recently wrote to John: “as an uncle, and great uncle, you are loved and so well respected by your family. You were always available to share your knowledge, give advice and, to help out financially. You served as a positive role model when your nieces and nephews were growing up. They love and respect you for that. You have always done the right thing at the right time for them. As a former member of the Armed Services and a college athlete and graduate, you have been an inspiration for them and their children. This legacy lives within them, from you”. All who knew John were in some way touched by his caring soul, his persistence in the face of many trials and his independent spirit.

