April 10, 1944 — July 15, 2020
QUEENSBURY — John Reid Ely, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 10, 1944, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Marjorie (Reid) Ely.
John graduated from Hartford Central School in 1962. He attended Adirondack Community College.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls for 50 years and served as an elder and deacon.
John attended the men’s Wednesday morning coffee group with many wonderful friends.
John enlisted into the United States Army National Guard in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1976.
He worked for Hercules-Ciba Giegy for 22 years, then he went to work for Prudential Insurance company for 3 years. Following working for the insurance company he worked for BASF in Rensselaer for 10 years. He retired from Finch Pruyn after 10 years.
On June 4, 1965, John married Gwen Stokes at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls by the Rev. William Montgomery.
John enjoyed get-togethers with his family and friends and especially anything that involved his grandchildren. He was an avid New York Yankee’s fan.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne (Ely) Murphy; his twin granddaughter, Cora Lily Murphy; his brother, Leonard Ely; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Margaret Reid; his paternal grandparents, S. Jay and Ethel Ely; his mother and father-in-law, Robert and Marion Stokes.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Gwen; his son, Andrew Ely and his wife, Robin of Mystic, Connecticut; his son-in-law, Kelly Murphy and his wife, Kelli of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Aidan, Emily, Madison Ely, Rory, Kyan and Crosby Murphy; his step-grandchildren, Connor and Morgan O’Toole, Breanna and Ares Chandler; his sister, Lois Thurber of Florida; his aunts, Joyce Reid of Queensbury and Emma Ely of Hebron; his sisters-in-law, Florence Ely of Hartford, Deborah Stokes of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Patricia Stokes Clarke and her husband, Michael of Portage, Michigan; his brother-in-law, Robert Stokes and his wife, Mary Lou of Hudsonville, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the state’s regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A Graveside Service will take place following the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging. Thank you.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the wonderful care by Doctors Filion, Mehta, Kostun and Kayalar. To our dear neighbors Lynne and Leo McCrann thank you for all your help and guidance in caring for John.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls c/o Scholarship Fund, 400 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or at SHMD.org.
To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
