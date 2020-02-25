July 13, 1948 — Feb. 24, 2020

CORINTH — John R. Mandigo, 71, of county Route 24, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 13, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Roy Mandigo and the late Elizabeth (Sekel) Mandigo Everetts.

John graduated from Corinth High School in 1967.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1968, serving in combat duty in Vietnam receiving several awards, including the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Combat Medal.

Following his honorable discharge in 1971, he married Ruth F. Phillips on Oct. 28, 1969 in Stillwater. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

John was employed at General Electric for 38 years until his retirement. He also worked as caretaker at Kathan Kamps on the Sacandaga in the Town of Day for many years.

He was a longtime member of the Rolling Ridge Hunting Club in Edinburg and the Shippee Mountain Hunting Club for many years.

John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, people watching, four wheeling, and spending time with his family.