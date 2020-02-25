July 13, 1948 — Feb. 24, 2020
CORINTH — John R. Mandigo, 71, of county Route 24, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 13, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Roy Mandigo and the late Elizabeth (Sekel) Mandigo Everetts.
John graduated from Corinth High School in 1967.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1968, serving in combat duty in Vietnam receiving several awards, including the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Combat Medal.
Following his honorable discharge in 1971, he married Ruth F. Phillips on Oct. 28, 1969 in Stillwater. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.
John was employed at General Electric for 38 years until his retirement. He also worked as caretaker at Kathan Kamps on the Sacandaga in the Town of Day for many years.
He was a longtime member of the Rolling Ridge Hunting Club in Edinburg and the Shippee Mountain Hunting Club for many years.
John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, people watching, four wheeling, and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Ann Flansburg; and a special nephew, Willard Flansburg.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 50 years include three children, Pam Shippee (Bill) of Corinth, John W. Mandigo (Johnna) of Corinth, and Richard “Rick” Mandigo (Sharon) of Lake Luzerne; six grandchildren, Cheyanne, Cameron, John Jr., Dawson, Ricky and Everett; three step-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, John “Chunk”, and Cortland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post No. 533 of Corinth will conduct a service at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Siniapkin, Dr. DeMassi, and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to John during his illness.
A committal service with full military honors will be held Friday at Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
