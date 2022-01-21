Nov. 4, 1938—Jan. 17, 2022

PUTNAM STATION — John R. LaPointe, 83, of Putnam Station, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center of Burlington, VT.

Born in Ticonderoga, Nov. 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Desmond LaPointe and Margaret (Thompson) LaPointe Berner.

Mr. LaPointe was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and Putnam Station. John attended Ticonderoga High School before transferring and graduating from Tabor Academy of Marion, MA. He earned his college degree from SUNY Delhi, where he studied hotel management.

John was employed as a Metropolitan Life Representative for over 33 years.

He also had a long career of dedicated public service. He held many elected and appointed positions in local government for over 50 years. Over his career, he served as Village of Ticonderoga Treasurer, Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce President, Town Justice of Dresden, and was the Town Supervisor of Putnam, NY from 1987 until his retirement in 2019.

He also served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors, where he served as Washington County Budget Officer, President of the NYS Association of Towns, President of NYMIR, on the Board of Directors for NYSAC, Vice Chairman of Washington County Board of Supervisors, and on the OTB Board of Directors. He was a member of the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge #1494 and The Shriners.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Jeanette L. (Cummings) LaPointe; his six children: Tom LaPointe (Judy), Chris LaPointe (Charlotte), Desiree LaPointe, Kim Coffin (Matt), Chantel Thomas (Cynthia), and Jason Thomas; eleven grandchildren: Sam and Noah LaPointe, Desmond, Jace and Marlee Diskin, Michael Gates, Jennell Coffin, and Taylor Coffin, and Riley, Ross and Raegan Thomas; and one great-granddaughter, CharlieAnn Gates. He is also survived by four sisters: Rosann Touchette, Bonnie Schmidt, Claire Holland and Deborah Wehrman.

He was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Michelle LaPointe; and one son, John Russell LaPointe.

Relatives and friends may call Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.