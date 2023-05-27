Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — The morning of Sunday, May 14, 2023, John R. “Jack” Buchanan passed away peacefully at his home on Glen Lake. He was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Jack graduated from Central High School with a bachelor of arts degree and proceeded to Wharton Business School.

Upon graduation, he went to work for Scott Paper in Quality Control before joining Finch Pruyn & Company. He spent the rest of his business career at Finch in the printing paper business. His focus was book publishing which meshed well with both his people skills and his lifelong love of words.

To say that Jack was an optimistic person would be an extraordinary understatement; he found sunlight in nearly every moment of every day and made every effort to live all of his moments to their fullest potential. He was a private, gentle soul.

In November of 1977, he married his partner in life and dance, Jacqueline K. Buchanan. Together they built a home, a life and quietly supported and enjoyed music, the arts, education and helping other people grow to their potential.

After retirement, Jack and Jackie continued to enjoy travel, dance, music, gardening at their home on Glen Lake and charitable giving.

Jack’s guiding principles can be found in the poem “Desiderata” by Max Ehrmann. He was true to those principles for his whole life, meeting and enjoying people for who they were and where they were at. He believed that people were on the Earth to be productive and to contribute in whatever way(s) they were able; and that happiness, peace and self-worth arose out of those contributions.

True to form, Jack rarely looked back, understanding that there are always two sides to everyone’s stories and that the most important component for a peaceful life is to accept outcomes and continue to move forward.

He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis, her son, Peter and his family, her daughter, Kristin and her family; his son, John and his daughters: Torrie, Taylor and Brittany and her family.

The family would like to extend appreciation for all of his caregivers over the last nearly nine years especially to his long-term caregivers Ashley (Duel) Cook and Amy Shattuck; his life would have been less full without your being there.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

