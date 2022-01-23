Nov. 18, 1942—Jan. 14, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — John Peter Mayotte, 79, of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully at home on Jan. 14, 2022, with his wife Amelia by his side.

John was born on Nov. 18, 1942 to the late Clifford and Hazel (Hagadorn) Mayotte. Raised in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the youngest child in a large family. He attended St. Mary’s Academy. John played baseball for the Hudson Falls Post 574 American Legion, the Castleton Spartans, and the Albany Twilight League.

John graduated from Castleton University in Vermont with his bachelor’s degree in 1965. He began his professional career as a teacher that same year in Coxsackie, NY, and in November, married Amelia Perkins, whom he had dated since high school. In 1966, John continued teaching and was named Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Coxsackie-Athens High School where he led the team to six straight sectional championships.

In 1976, while completing a second master’s degree, John entered the world of college coaching as an assistant at the University of South Florida. In 1978, he was named head coach at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL where he led the team for 13 successful seasons. From 1991-2002, John served as head coach for the Troy State Trojans in Troy, AL.

Coach Mayotte spent 15 years as head coach in the summer collegiate baseball leagues including five years with the esteemed Chatham A’s Organization in Cape Cod and ten years with the Glens Falls Golden Eagles of the NYCBL and PGCBL.

Coach Mayotte achieved over 2,000 career wins and coached over 80 MLB draft picks and many MLB stars. He received the Johnny Podres Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into seven baseball Halls of Fame; The New York State Baseball Hall of Fame; The Capital District Hall of Fame; Eckerd College Athletic Hall of Fame; Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame; Castleton University Athletic Hall of Fame; the Glens Falls Baseball Society Hall of Fame; and the Albany Twilight League Hall of Fame.

John’s dedication, passion, and love for the game of baseball and those who played it was obvious to all who knew him. It was also well known that Amelia “Amy”, his wife of 56 years, was his #1 love.

In retirement, John enjoyed working out at the gym and running on the beach. He continued to follow Eckerd College Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, and was an avid St. Bonaventure basketball fan. He kept in touch with numerous former players who had become lifelong friends and engaged anyone sporting a baseball logo in conversation.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sisters: Rilla (Francis) Ruddy, Beverley (Robert) Macey, Marge (Michael Francis) O’Leary; brother, Roland Mayotte; sister-in-law, Barbara (Paul) Mayotte.

Survivors include his wife, Amelia Perkins Mayotte of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Linda Mayotte of Hudson Falls, NY; brothers: Clifford Mayotte, Jr. of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA and Paul Mayotte of Plainville, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Amelia would like to extend a special thanks to Brittany, Sharon, Mindy, and Iris from the Purple team at Suncoast Hospice; Seminole Fire Department’s Lift Assist teams; special neighbors: Val, Johanna, and Barbara; nephew, Charles Pasquarell; nephew, Matthew Mayotte and wife, Jennifer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life event to honor and remember John on Saturday, June 4, 2022 anytime from 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Sandy Hill Arts Center located at 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.