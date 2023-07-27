May 29, 1970—July 22, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Peter Marcantonio, 53, passed away at home surrounded by family and close friends after a brief courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Born in Glens Falls, NY on May 29, 1970, John was the son of the late John and Mary (O’Brien) Marcantonio. He was a graduate of South Glens Falls, Class of 1988.

John was a graduate of SUNY Adirondack where he received an A.S. in business administration in 1990. He then graduated from SUNY Polytechnic Institute at Utica/Rome where he obtained his B.S. in business in 1992.

John and Shelly (Howard) met at Keena Staffing, Inc. in 2004 and were married on May 14, 2005. Recently celebrating their 18th Wedding Anniversary, John proudly believed their marriage to be one of the greatest accomplishments of his life, only second to their son, Christopher.

John’s career started with his time at International Paper in Corinth, NY. In 2003, John joined Keena Staffing, Inc. as Director of Sales.

John’s outgoing personality and love of the community paved the way for his next role as Membership Manager for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and then Membership Director for the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. John was always up for a challenge and in 2016 took on the role of Vice President Business Development Officer of Glens Falls and Saratoga National Bank with Arrow Financial Corporation. John’s career path and love of making connections with people led him to be a well-known and loved icon within the communities he touched.

John was an avid golfer and held the title of Club Champion at the Tee-Bird Golf Course for three consecutive years. He spent many days on the golf course and the “19th hole” is where many lifelong friendships were made. He finally got his first hole-in-one on July 13, 2018, on hole #10 at the Queensbury Country Club. In addition to golfing, John greatly enjoyed hiking with his family and friends. John fulfilled his pursuit of becoming a 46er where in 2018 he became the 11,099th person to climb all forty-six major peaks in the Adirondacks.

In 2013, John participated in his first Walk to End Alzheimer’s with his mom, Mary, who was diagnosed with the disease. He began by participating in several fundraising events, but that wasn’t enough for John. He then became part of the walk committee and Chair of the Queensbury Walk. This developed into him becoming Walk Champion and Longest Day Champion. In 2019, he joined the NENY Board of Directors. John’s love of hiking inspired him to create the Alzheimer’s Paint the Peaks Purple Fundraiser to raise awareness for The Longest Day. That same year John received the Alzheimer’s Association’s Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his many contributions to the cause. He was very proud of this achievement and in 2023 he was unanimously voted as Board Chair of the Alzheimer’s Association and started his term on July 1.

John had a talent for tackling hands-on projects, which led him to wanting to rebuild his childhood home. While rebuilding the house, a true labor of love, John and Shelly welcomed their son Christopher. Christopher was truly the highlight of John’s life and his greatest joy. John was a constant presence in every aspect of Christopher’s life. He played an active role in Christopher’s love of baseball by participating as a coach for his baseball teams, something he continued to do right up to his last days. Christopher was even able to convert him from a Mets to a Yankees fan. Many evenings were spent as a family watching baseball games together.

Annual family trips to Maine, Virginia, and Disney vacations were very cherished times together. In 2022, the family set a goal to visit all the major league baseball stadiums and last year attended three MLB games, in three states as part of their baseball trip.

Over the years, their home was the host to many baseball parties and was the center of many summer gatherings where kids gathered to swim. John enjoyed his home being a welcoming place for families and friends.

John loved spending time with one special member of the family, Dax (their silver lab). They spent a lot of time going on numerous walks and hikes and he could be frequently found at Moreau Rec walking Dax.

John was a go-to person for family and friends and part of the O’Brien Family Reunion Committee that brought together hundreds of relatives every four years.

He greatly cherished time spent with neighbors who were like family and close friends at backyard get-togethers.

John had a bigger-than-life personality, and he didn’t believe in sitting on the sidelines. He wanted to be involved, to make a difference. That’s how he lived his life. He embodied the idea of leaving people and the world better off than he found them. For all those people that were touched by John’s kindness, friendship, and gregarious personality his legacy will live on.

Surviving John is his wife, Shelly; and their son, Christopher; his brother, Ray and wife Theresa; his niece, Victoria; and nephew, Lorenzo of Ashburn, VA; father-in-law, Ernie LaVine of Queensbury; his brother-in-law, Michael Howard of South Glens Falls, NY. John was part of a larger family that included numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John also leaves behind an army of friends, colleagues, business associates, and countless community members who played a large role in John’s life.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY. Immediately following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls, NY.

The family would like to give a special thanks and extend their gratitude to Dr. Mason at C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Amy Yrsha at Saratoga Family Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, and Vicki Goodspeed of The Community Hospice who cared for John during his battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Paint the Peaks Purple Hiking Challenge at 1003 New Loudon Road, Suite 201, Cohoes NY 12047.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.