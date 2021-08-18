May 17, 1938—Aug. 15, 2021
GLENS FALLS — John P. Lebrun, 83, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born May 17, 1938, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Fridolin and Marie Beatrice (Lemery) Lebrun Reeves.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1956.
After graduation, John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
In October 1961, John married the love of his life, Mary (LaPoint). They were married 40 years before her passing in 2001.
He was a longtime member of Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge 81 where he served as Exalted Ruler. John also was a former member of the St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.
John retired from Watervliet Arsenal as a crane operator after many years of service. He previously worked for Hercules and General Electric.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, coaching his sons sporting events, and being involved in his community.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Randall; sisters, Bernadette Lebrun and Laurentia “Tia” Lebrun Marino; brother, Roland Lebrun.
Left to cherish his memory include his son, Anthony Lebrun; grandchildren: Kayla Lebrun, Kevin Randall and Allison Randall; great grandson, Oakley Duggan; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Lodge of sorrow will be held following the calling hour at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
A special thanks to the wonderful members of Elks Lodge 81 for their care and compassion during a difficult time.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge 81, 32 Cronin Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
