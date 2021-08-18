May 17, 1938—Aug. 15, 2021

GLENS FALLS — John P. Lebrun, 83, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born May 17, 1938, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Fridolin and Marie Beatrice (Lemery) Lebrun Reeves.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1956.

After graduation, John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

In October 1961, John married the love of his life, Mary (LaPoint). They were married 40 years before her passing in 2001.

He was a longtime member of Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge 81 where he served as Exalted Ruler. John also was a former member of the St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

John retired from Watervliet Arsenal as a crane operator after many years of service. He previously worked for Hercules and General Electric.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, coaching his sons sporting events, and being involved in his community.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Randall; sisters, Bernadette Lebrun and Laurentia “Tia” Lebrun Marino; brother, Roland Lebrun.