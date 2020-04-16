John P. Lavery

March 18, 1950 — April 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — John Lavery, devoted father and loving brother, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center. He had just turned 70 years old in March.
Born on March 18, 1950 on Long Island, he was the son of the late John H. and Angela W. Lavery of Glens Falls and Fort Edward respectively.
He was the proud father of his son, Samuel Lavery, his daughter-in-law, Christine and their three sons John, Alexander and Ryan from California. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn and her daughter, Megan of Virginia; his brother, Robert in California, and his brother, Herbert and his wife, Tina along with their children, Bryan, Jenna and Kristin in Massachusetts. John also left behind a long time, very special forever friend, Connie Lavery Halayko and her children, Dana and Amy.
John graduated from Valley Stream North High School on Long Island and later from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.
His work experiences included years at Aetna Life and Casualty Company in Boston, Prudential Insurance and the Post Star in Glens Falls and most recently many years at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs.
John was a lifetime horse racing fan, and a dyed in the wool New England Patriots fan even when they were known as the Boston Patriots. He rarely missed a Breeders Cup, Triple Crown race or a Pats game. John was most proud of his son, Sam, who he considered the highlight of his life.
Back in 2011, John suffered a debilitating stroke that left him unable to walk and left him paralyzed on one side. Since that time he had been a resident of the Glens Falls Center, formally the Stanton Nursing home. Our family is forever grateful to the care givers and staff at the Glens Falls Center for the care, compassion and friendship that they extended to John.
John had the uncanny ability to make anyone, regardless of education or status, a new friend in remarkably short order. Everyone he knew, loved and respected him. He had a unique dry sense of humor and could always see the bright side of things. He was loved, he loved and he will be missed.
Due to the current healthcare crisis, there will be no calling hours. At a later date, the family will organize a memorial service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.
