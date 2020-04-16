John P. Lavery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1950 — April 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY — John Lavery, devoted father and loving brother, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center. He had just turned 70 years old in March.

Born on March 18, 1950 on Long Island, he was the son of the late John H. and Angela W. Lavery of Glens Falls and Fort Edward respectively.

He was the proud father of his son, Samuel Lavery, his daughter-in-law, Christine and their three sons John, Alexander and Ryan from California. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn and her daughter, Megan of Virginia; his brother, Robert in California, and his brother, Herbert and his wife, Tina along with their children, Bryan, Jenna and Kristin in Massachusetts. John also left behind a long time, very special forever friend, Connie Lavery Halayko and her children, Dana and Amy.

John graduated from Valley Stream North High School on Long Island and later from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

His work experiences included years at Aetna Life and Casualty Company in Boston, Prudential Insurance and the Post Star in Glens Falls and most recently many years at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs.