March 5, 2020

GRANVILLE — John P. Engelbert, 66 of Granville, New York, passed away at home Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Flushing, New York, the son of William T. and Hilda Gunderson Engelbert.

At a young age John’s family moved from Long Island, New York to Saratoga Springs. He was a 1972 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. In 1973, John joined the U.S. Army reaching the rank of master sergeant as a quartermaster retiring from the Army in 1992. He then was employed by Regis Inc. of Glens Falls for 25 years prior to his retirement in 2019.

John was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also enjoyed bowling and collecting baseball cards. John was also a stamp collector.

John is survived by his mother, Hilda Gunderson Engelbert; his brother, William E. (Nancy) Engelbert; his sister, Ann Marie (Terry) Beagle; his aunt and uncle, Gustave and Grace Gunderson of Georgia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. John was especially fond of Edward Bousley who he considered a foster son.

John was predeceased by his father, William T. Engelbert; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Pearl and Edward, William and Anna Engelbert; and two nephews, John Brown and Dustin Barnes.