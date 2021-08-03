SCHUYLERVILLE — John P. Dunphy Sr., 92, lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Wesley Health Care Facility in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by his loving family.
John was proud to be a Submariner, he served his country proudly in the U.S Navy from 1948 to 1951. After his service he met the love of his life Pearl, at the Schuylerville Hotel and together they shared 57 years of marriage. John served as maintenance supervisor at both H&V locations for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with his son’s and friends. John loved spending time on the water either fishing, skiing, or cruising on his Cabin Cruiser. He and his wife loved wintering at their family home in Lakeland, FL.
John was a lifetime member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge #223 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saratoga #2586. He also enjoyed frequenting the various American Legion’s throughout the area. During his time in the Navy, he took many mechanical courses which gave him the ability to fix anything and everything. John could be stubborn but fair and he will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Pearl Dunphy.
Survivors include his two sons: John P. Dunphy, Jr. and his wife, Jo-Anne, of Warrensburg, and William Dunphy and his wife, Tracey, of Greenwich; six grandchildren: Tonya (Peter) Ferrigan, John Dunphy III, Jeremy Dunphy, Ryan (Theresa) Dunphy, Bradley (Catriona) Dunphy, and Katherine (Robby) Eddy; 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice caregivers Amy, Maureen, and Peter for their excellent care of Dad.
The family suggests memorials in his name be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.