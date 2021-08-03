SCHUYLERVILLE — John P. Dunphy Sr., 92, lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Wesley Health Care Facility in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by his loving family.

John was proud to be a Submariner, he served his country proudly in the U.S Navy from 1948 to 1951. After his service he met the love of his life Pearl, at the Schuylerville Hotel and together they shared 57 years of marriage. John served as maintenance supervisor at both H&V locations for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with his son’s and friends. John loved spending time on the water either fishing, skiing, or cruising on his Cabin Cruiser. He and his wife loved wintering at their family home in Lakeland, FL.

John was a lifetime member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge #223 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saratoga #2586. He also enjoyed frequenting the various American Legion’s throughout the area. During his time in the Navy, he took many mechanical courses which gave him the ability to fix anything and everything. John could be stubborn but fair and he will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Pearl Dunphy.