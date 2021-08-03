 Skip to main content
John P. Dunphy, Sr.
John P. Dunphy, Sr.

SCHUYLERVILLE — John P. Dunphy Sr., 92, lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Wesley Health Care Facility in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by his loving family.

John was proud to be a Submariner, he served his country proudly in the U.S Navy from 1948 to 1951. After his service he met the love of his life Pearl, at the Schuylerville Hotel and together they shared 57 years of marriage. John served as maintenance supervisor at both H&V locations for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with his son’s and friends. John loved spending time on the water either fishing, skiing, or cruising on his Cabin Cruiser. He and his wife loved wintering at their family home in Lakeland, FL.

John was a lifetime member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge #223 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saratoga #2586. He also enjoyed frequenting the various American Legion’s throughout the area. During his time in the Navy, he took many mechanical courses which gave him the ability to fix anything and everything. John could be stubborn but fair and he will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Pearl Dunphy.

Survivors include his two sons: John P. Dunphy, Jr. and his wife, Jo-Anne, of Warrensburg, and William Dunphy and his wife, Tracey, of Greenwich; six grandchildren: Tonya (Peter) Ferrigan, John Dunphy III, Jeremy Dunphy, Ryan (Theresa) Dunphy, Bradley (Catriona) Dunphy, and Katherine (Robby) Eddy; 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice caregivers Amy, Maureen, and Peter for their excellent care of Dad.

The family suggests memorials in his name be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

