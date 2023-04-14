Nov. 6, 1947—April 7, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—John P. Duffy, 75, passed away on Friday April 7, 2023, at his home.

Born on November 6, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Flannery) Duffy.

John attended Fort Edward High School and graduated in 1965. In his senior year he led the Northern Conference in scoring as a member of the FEHS Basketball Team and won first place for Discuss at the Section 2 Track and Field Championship.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business/Accounting from the University of Albany in 1969 where he played basketball with his team and participated in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. He subsequently received his MBA degree at Iona University.

He spent his career in public finance, starting out with State Comptrollers’ Office and later as the Commissioner of Finance in Putnam County. He retired from the Ballston Spa School District as the Director of Business and Support Services.

During the time of the Vietnam War, John served his Country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was avid biker, skier, and hiker. He was an avid basketball fan at all levels, especially at the local high school level.

Left to cherish his memory include his sons: Mark Duffy of Oakland, CA and John Duffy of Culver City, CA; his partner, Sue Bowe of South Glens Falls; and ex-wife, Jean Gorman of Malta; brother, Tom Duffy (Marion) of Glenmont, NY; sister, Mary Arena of Maybrook; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The Rite of Committal will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.