Nov. 20, 1949—Sept. 25, 2021

CORINTH — John P. DeLong, 71, of Liberty St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in Valatie, following a long illness.

Born on Nov. 20, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Francis and Anna (Orisek) DeLong.

John graduated from Corinth High School in 1968 and attended Albany Business College.

He married Patricia “Trish” (Millis) Games on May 21, 1988 in Queensbury. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

John was employed for many years at the Grand Union Grocery Store in Corinth and then worked for over 20 years at the Queensbury and Wilton Walmarts until his retirement in 2014.

He was a longtime active member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department and held many fire company offices and also served on the Saratoga County Fire Association for several years.

John was an avid, diehard New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going on trips with Trish to both the old and new Yankees Stadium.

He was an avid sports trading card collector and also enjoyed spending time with his “grandson,” Bearr, and enjoyed traveling to Maine every year with his wife.