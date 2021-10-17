July 25, 1933—May 19, 2021

WHITEHALL — John P. Dannehy, 87, formerly of Whitehall, raised in Fort Edward, passed away on May 19, 2021 in the Washington Center in Argyle following a long illness.

Born in the Glens Falls Hospital on July 25, 1933, he was the son of the late John P. and Lorraine M. (King) Dannehy.

John was never married, and he and his brother, Michael, lived together their entire lives.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 to 1958. He is a retired Chemist Tech at Ciba Geigy in Glens Falls, NY.

He was an avid downhill skier and along with his brother, Michael, frequented Killington Ski Area. They were well known by the staff on the mountain. He was also an excellent softball player, playing in the softball league in Hudson Falls, he also enjoyed the Saratoga Race Track.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Dannehy, and his cousin James King.

He is survived by his cousins; Ann (King) OConnell of Lakewood, NJ, Linda Stowe of Burlington, VT, Edward Dannehy of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Judy Dannehy of Cleveland, OH.

A graveside service was previously conducted in August in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

Arrangements were under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made to www.jillsonfuneralhome.com