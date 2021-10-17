July 25, 1933—May 19, 2021
WHITEHALL — John P. Dannehy, 87, formerly of Whitehall, raised in Fort Edward, passed away on May 19, 2021 in the Washington Center in Argyle following a long illness.
Born in the Glens Falls Hospital on July 25, 1933, he was the son of the late John P. and Lorraine M. (King) Dannehy.
John was never married, and he and his brother, Michael, lived together their entire lives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956 to 1958. He is a retired Chemist Tech at Ciba Geigy in Glens Falls, NY.
He was an avid downhill skier and along with his brother, Michael, frequented Killington Ski Area. They were well known by the staff on the mountain. He was also an excellent softball player, playing in the softball league in Hudson Falls, he also enjoyed the Saratoga Race Track.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Dannehy, and his cousin James King.
He is survived by his cousins; Ann (King) OConnell of Lakewood, NJ, Linda Stowe of Burlington, VT, Edward Dannehy of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Judy Dannehy of Cleveland, OH.
A graveside service was previously conducted in August in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.
Arrangements were under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made to www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.