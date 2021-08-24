July 9, 1940—Aug. 20, 2021
BOLTON LANDING — John P. Consaga passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 20, 2021 at The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glens Falls, NY. As the son of the late Caesar and Margaret Consaga, John was born in the Village of Ossining, NY on July 9, 1940.
He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958, went on to Major in Chemistry, and graduated in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Washington College, Chestertown, MD. John continued his graduate education at the University of Maryland, receiving his Master of Science Degree in 1969. As a career professional, John is an Alumnus of the former White Oak Laboratory’s Research Department at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Silver Spring, MD and of the Indian Head Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head, MD.
Mr. Consaga became established as a world-renowned Rocket Scientist during his distinguished career for the United States Navy, the US Department of Defense, NASA and Navy International Programs Service. He also consulted and taught university-level courses in solid-propellants formulation to scientists and engineers of US allies. Numerous patents are recorded in his name for his inventions of bonding agents, propellants, complex liquid fuel compositions, and radar-reflecting electrolytes. John has received multiple awards for his accomplishments, including the USN Admiral Wayne E. Meyer Award.
In 2001, John retired to Bolton Landing, NY and quickly became immersed in the community. He practiced his faith as a communicant at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, serving on many church committees, bringing summer Bingo to the community. He became president of the Bolton Landing Senior Citizens Association, and delivered Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors.
John’s greatest energy during his retirement years was put into serving on the board of the Father Peter G. Young Foundation. It is this foundation which develops and manages resources to fund, assist and sponsor programs in the fields of alcohol and drug rehabilitation, alternatives to incarceration, and job-training skills throughout New York State.
In his spare time, John loved to cook for and to entertain his family and friends. His home was always open for a hospitable visit and many games of mahjong.
John is predeceased by his parents, oldest brother Joseph Consaga of White Plains, NY, and sister in-law Carolyn Consaga of Kittery Point, ME. He is survived by his twin brothers Robert Consaga, Sr. of Kittery Point, ME, Thomas E. Consaga and his wife Patricia Consaga of Wappinger Falls, NY; numerous nieces, nephews; and very close friends.
On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM visitors may call at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Road, Queensbury, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 7 Goodman Avenue, Bolton Landing, NY. Burial will take place with a graveside family service at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please continue John’s mission in supporting the Fr. Peter G. Young Foundation, 134 Franklin Street, Albany, NY 12202.
The family thanks the community of Bolton Landing, the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Glens Falls Hospital, the Renal Dialysis Center, and The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support over the last few months.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
