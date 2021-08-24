John P. Consaga

In 2001, John retired to Bolton Landing, NY and quickly became immersed in the community. He practiced his faith as a communicant at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, serving on many church committees, bringing summer Bingo to the community. He became president of the Bolton Landing Senior Citizens Association, and delivered Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors.

John’s greatest energy during his retirement years was put into serving on the board of the Father Peter G. Young Foundation. It is this foundation which develops and manages resources to fund, assist and sponsor programs in the fields of alcohol and drug rehabilitation, alternatives to incarceration, and job-training skills throughout New York State.

In his spare time, John loved to cook for and to entertain his family and friends. His home was always open for a hospitable visit and many games of mahjong.

John is predeceased by his parents, oldest brother Joseph Consaga of White Plains, NY, and sister in-law Carolyn Consaga of Kittery Point, ME. He is survived by his twin brothers Robert Consaga, Sr. of Kittery Point, ME, Thomas E. Consaga and his wife Patricia Consaga of Wappinger Falls, NY; numerous nieces, nephews; and very close friends.