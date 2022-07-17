July 5, 1930—July 15, 2022

WILTON — John P. Baldasaro, age 92, a longtime resident of Wilton and Clifton Park, NY, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.

He was born on July 5, 1930, in Bronx, NY. He is the son of the late Mary LaCava Baldasaro who raised John with the help of her extended family.

John met his future wife, Christina P. Trefz at a high school basketball game in 1948. On Dec. 27, 1952, they married and they enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage.

He grew up in the Bronx, NY, and was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School where in addition to receiving an education to prepare him for future endeavors he especially excelled on the football field. He continued his education at New York University on a football scholarship. After graduating NYU, John was drafted by the Washington Redskins but fulfilled his obligation to become a U.S. Marine rising to the rank of Captain.

Upon completion of his military service, he taught physical education at Herricks UFSD and was a House Master at Jericho UFSD both on Long Island, New York. In 1968, John became the principal of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Junior High School until his retirement in 1986.

John was an avid football fan and loved to coach football. He enjoyed working with young students so in his retirement years he coached football and was a substitute teacher at South Glens Falls SD.

John is survived by his children: Anne Gongoleski (Philip) of Wilton, John Baldasaro (Bonnie) of Clifton Park, Joan Haney (Chris) of Cary, NC; granddaughter, Wendy Gaughan (Thomas) of Clifton Park. He has two great-grandchildren: Thomas John and Regan Christina Gaughan.

John is preceded in death by his loving wife, Christina; and grandson, Conor John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Clements Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. The Rite of Committal with military honors will be held at noon at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes a donation to Cardinal Hayes High School, 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451.

Arrangements are made by Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.