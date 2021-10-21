May 29, 1933—Oct. 18, 2021
POTTERSVILLE — John Otruba, 88, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born May 29, 1933, in Centerville, PA he was the son of the late Steven and Marie (Lesko) Otruba.
Mr. Otruba was a retired cable splicer for Frontier Telephone Company with 37 years of service.
John was a pillar in the beagling community, raising and finishing 29 AKC Field Champions in his lifetime. He spent much of his time with his wife and family at Adirondack Beagle Hare Club of Bleeker, NY, of which he was a well-respected member. John was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, hiking, and photography. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and friend.
Besides his parents, John is predeceased by his daughter Valerie Rieks, grandsons Jeremy Otruba and Michael Baker, brothers Bill Otruba and Stephen Otruba, and sister Paula Perry.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Nora J. (Tanner) Otruba; five sons: John W. (Linda) Otruba, Stephen (Cathy) Otruba, Jeffrey (Sara) Otruba, Richard (Becky) Otruba, Michael Otruba; daughter Brenda L. (Joe) Otruba-Gates; brother Emery Otruba; and his 20 grandchildren: Angela, John, Jacqueline, Clayton, Brandon, Stephanie, Steven, Samantha, Thomas, Justize, Joel, Amanda, Alyssa, Katelyn, Ryan, Daniel, Austin, Mitchell, Brody and Colin; as well as many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
At John’s request there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring of 2022.
Memorials in John’s name may be made to Adirondack Beagle Hare Club at 72 Perry Rd., North Creek, NY 12853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
