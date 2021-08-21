John Nelson Royal

He was a mighty hunter, and always had a hunting story ready to share. He knew all the best fishing spots, he grew the biggest tomatoes, and the tallest sunflowers. His stories were legendary, he had an art for it coupled with an incredible sense of humor. That sideways grin, and twinkle in his eye will forever be imprinted in our memory. He knew every backroad in three counties, and loved leisurely cruising them with his family and reminiscing along the way.

He also enjoyed summers at the camp he built on Bell Brook Pond, and winters in St. Augustine, FL. He was a special man, truly one of a kind, and will be greatly missed.

Besides his first wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Michael William Royal; his brother, Edmond Royal and his sister, Rita (Royal) Thygesen and special brother-in-law, Carl Thygesen.