Dec. 22, 1932—Aug. 19, 2021
CORINTH — John Nelson Royal, 88, of Center St., affectionately known in his hometown of Cambridge as “Jack” Royal, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 22, 1932 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Aldor and Gertrude (McGoech) Royal.
He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1950.
He joined the United States Army in 1953, serving in the Army Infantry stationed at Fort Still in Lawton, OK, were he made many lifelong friends, until his honorable discharge in 1955.
While attending a Saturday night barn dance in Durkeetown, he met and fell in love with his first wife, Helen Ann Sheloski. John and Helen were married on Sept. 28, 1952 in Hudson Falls. The couple enjoyed a 44-year loving dance together until her passing on June 13, 1997.
He then married Joanne M. (Raymond) Randall on July 24, 1999 in Corinth and they spent 22 happy years together enjoying love after loss.
John was employed as a New York State Corrections Officer for 25 years, working at Dannemora, Comstock and Mount MacGregor. He then retired in 1985 and enjoyed a full and abundant retirement.
He was truly a “Jack” of all trades. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, telling jokes, telling stories, playing pranks, but most of all spending time with his family. He epitomized the quote “in the end it’s not the years of your life that count, but the life in your years.”
He was a mighty hunter, and always had a hunting story ready to share. He knew all the best fishing spots, he grew the biggest tomatoes, and the tallest sunflowers. His stories were legendary, he had an art for it coupled with an incredible sense of humor. That sideways grin, and twinkle in his eye will forever be imprinted in our memory. He knew every backroad in three counties, and loved leisurely cruising them with his family and reminiscing along the way.
He also enjoyed summers at the camp he built on Bell Brook Pond, and winters in St. Augustine, FL. He was a special man, truly one of a kind, and will be greatly missed.
Besides his first wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Michael William Royal; his brother, Edmond Royal and his sister, Rita (Royal) Thygesen and special brother-in-law, Carl Thygesen.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 22 years, Joanne Royal of Corinth include his daughter, Linda Pickett (David) of Hadley; his granddaughters, Sarah Bunzey (Jason) of Hadley and Ona Lindberg (Carl) of North Hebron; his step-children, Robert Randall of Glens Falls, Holly Shear (David) of Glenville, and Karrie Vinett (Michael) of Clifton Park; five great-grandchildren, who loved their “Cookie Grandpa”; Cooper, Carter, and Callie Bunzey, and Avery and Emersyn Lindberg; four step-grandchildren, Steven and James Randall, and Alex and Max Shear; four step-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Kyle Thygesen (Jennifer) of Tunbridge, VT and a special niece, Ruth McCuin (Jim) of Cambridge; and a sister, Marie McLenithan of CT.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Avenue, Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
“Remember life for all its ills—for it has joy and beauty—we can wander in the woods of nature for rest” – John Nelson Royal
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.