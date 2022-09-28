July 29, 1942—Sept. 25, 2022

FORT EDWARD — John N. Boucher, Sr. of Andrew Lane, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 29, 1942, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Paul and Marion (Toole) Boucher. After attending Hudson Falls High School, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1963, remembering fondly his time stationed in Hawaii.

In 1967, he chose Helena Ives, of Fort Edward, for his bride. They were married for over fifty-five years. Together, they raised seven children. Above all else, his family was the center of his life. Over the years, he could be found in attendance at any of his children or grandchildren’s many sporting events. He loved taking Sunday rides, vacations to the beach, and summers spent at Hadlock Pond. He never met an extra-large vanilla cone or a seafood dinner he didn’t like. John also enjoyed mornings catching up and having breakfast with his friends at the diner.

John was an active member of his community. He was a lifetime member of the Fort Edward Fire Department and served as both Chief and Assistant Chief for several years. Through his children, he spent 12 years volunteering for Little League Baseball in Fort Edward. He was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.

John was a proud business owner and was known for his work ethic and his willingness to help others. He was always happy to hire people who needed or asked for a job. By last count, he had employed over 100 people who were laid off, on strike, or in a time of crisis or need.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his brothers: James and Paul Boucher; his father and mother-in-law, Lawrence, Sr. and Goldie Ives; his brother-in-law, David Lufkin, Sr.; sister-in-law, Sue Ives and his nephew, David Lufkin, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Helena Boucher; their seven children: John, Jr. and his wife, Erin Boucher, of Fort Edward, Matthew and his wife, Emily Boucher, of South Glens Falls, Melissa and her husband, Kenneth Chester, of South Glens Falls, Christopher, Sr. and his wife, Jill Boucher of Fort Edward, Daniel and his wife, Jodie Boucher of Fort Edward, Sarah McCann of Hudson Falls, Katelyn and her husband, Andrew Dirga of South Glens Falls. He is survived by soon to be twenty grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren: Taylor, Christopher, Jr., Madelyn, Caroline, Beau, Daniel, Jr., Calvin, Judson, Patrick, Mason, Hillary, David, Elle, and Matthew Boucher, Jr., Emily, Addison and Jackson Chester, Mia and Maddex McCann, Blake and Christopher Boucher, III.

John was also survived by his sisters-in-law: Cecelia Lufkin, Marcia Boucher, Pat Boucher, and Natalie Ives; also, his brothers-in-law: Lawrence “Duke” Ives, Peter (Pat), and Mark (Sue) Ives; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

At the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a Rite of Committal to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Fort Edward Firehouse after the burial.

A special thank you to Tricia Parrish at the Washington County Office of the Aging, Penny Winchell, and all of the dedicated outpatient staff at Fort Hudson, for their support over the last years, enabling us to keep John living at home with his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington County Office of the Aging, or the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa, NY.

