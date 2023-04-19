Jan. 3, 1967—April 9, 2023

AVON, CT — John “Skipper” Moynihan, Jr., passed away on April 9, 2023 at the age of 56 of a sudden heart attack at home in Avon, CT. Born Jan. 3, 1967 in Hartford, CT to the late John Philip Moynihan of Cleverdale, NY and Merrily G. Moynihan who resides in Avon, CT.

To say Skipper was a funny man is an understatement. His wit and comedic timing were matched only by his love for his family and his little dog Ziggy.

Skipper spent his career in the trades helping build many of the bridges and highways we drive everyday here in CT. He had the ability to fix just about anything and was always happy to share his knowledge with those around him. He jumped from planes, rode his motorcycle on the raggedy edge and encouraged others to experience that rush.

Skipper left nothing on the table. He was enthusiastic, animated and unapologetically himself. That is why we loved him. His outgoingness and devilish good looks made it very easy for others to want to be around him. With the raise of one eyebrow and a quick joke, people were put at ease.

Skipper is survived by his mother, Merrily G. Moynihan of Avon, CT; his brother, Scott Moynihan and his wife Sue of Saratoga Springs, NY; his sister, Molly Moynihan of Cleverdale, NY; his nieces: Alexandra of Tampa, FL and Caitlyn Moynihan of Kent, CT; his nephew, Perry Knoll of Hartford, CT and his son Jacob; and lifelong best friend, Sue of Bloomfield, CT.

A private service with immediate family was held at The Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville, CT. A Celebration of Skipper’s life will be conducted at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.