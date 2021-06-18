John Milton Trumbull

A neighbor and hiking companion, Tera Gregory said of him, “He could hike for hours. He loved sitting on his porch and watching the wildlife. He had a hummingbird feeder and he often had a bear on his porch when he forgot to bring it inside. He loved to read and listen to jazz on his CD player. He was kind and generous, fun and witty. He never held a grudge against anyone and would help anyone who asked. He was social and a true and loyal friend.