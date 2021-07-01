1927-2021

FORT EDWARD — John McCarthy, Jr., 94, a longtime resident of Fort Edward, passed away on June 28, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born in 1927 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Julia (Godsil) McCarthy and John McCarthy, Sr.

John was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and a World War II Veteran with the United States Navy.

He was employed for over 30 years by the Scott Paper Company.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Mary (King) McCarthy.

Survivors include a son Kevin McCarthy; and daughter-in-law Marie Turner McCarthy of Easton, PA; a son Joseph McCarthy of Cobleskill; and three grandchildren: Kathlyn McCarthy of Cobleskill, NY, Brennan McCarthy of Bethlehem, PA, and Connor McCarthy of Rome, GA; he also has one great-grandchild, Jameson McCarthy.

At John’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Edward.