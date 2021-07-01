1927-2021
FORT EDWARD — John McCarthy, Jr., 94, a longtime resident of Fort Edward, passed away on June 28, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born in 1927 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Julia (Godsil) McCarthy and John McCarthy, Sr.
John was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and a World War II Veteran with the United States Navy.
He was employed for over 30 years by the Scott Paper Company.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Mary (King) McCarthy.
Survivors include a son Kevin McCarthy; and daughter-in-law Marie Turner McCarthy of Easton, PA; a son Joseph McCarthy of Cobleskill; and three grandchildren: Kathlyn McCarthy of Cobleskill, NY, Brennan McCarthy of Bethlehem, PA, and Connor McCarthy of Rome, GA; he also has one great-grandchild, Jameson McCarthy.
At John’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Edward.
Burial with military honors will follow the Mass at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.