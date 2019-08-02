July 27, 1974 — July 27, 2019
STATESVILLE, NC — John Marshall Walsh, 45, of Statesville, North Carolina, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born July 27, 1974, in Glens Falls, New York, he was the son of Garland Robert Walsh Jr. and Lucy Rosalind (Noseworthy) Walsh both of Newcomb, New York and Statesville, North Carolina.
Those left to cherish his memory besides his parents are his beloved and beautiful daughter, Olivia Rosalind Walsh of Mooresville, North Carolina; Amber Steele Walsh (wife) of Troutman, North Carolina; Garland Walsh III (brother) and his wife Tammy, of Wallkill, New York; Kimberly Walsh (sister) and her husband John Beasley V, of Denver, North Carolina. John was also the cherished uncle of Kiera Rose Power and the godfather to his nephew, Kyle Power Walsh, both of Wallkill, New York. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and his service with full military honors will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to assist with the future needs of John’s daughter, Olivia. Donations can be made by mailing a check payable to Olivia Walsh c/o Kimberly Walsh, 6564 Fly A Way Dr., Denver, NC 28037 or by transferring money via Zelle using the email address, memories.of.johnmwalsh@gmail.com.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Walsh family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
