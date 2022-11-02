John Mannitta

May 30, 1949—Oct. 29, 2022
GLENS FALLS — John Manitta, 73, passed away on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 30, 1949 in Glens Falls he was the son of Joseph and Millie (Vigliante) Manitta.
John graduated in 1967 from Glens Falls High School.
He then went on to join the United States Army serving from 1969 to 1970. John gained the rank of Specialist (E-4) while serving in South Korea.
John worked as a Control Panel Operator for Finch Pruyn.
He loved horses, rodeos, and the outdoors. John’s God-given abilities as an illustrator and sculptor were peerless.
John is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Millie Manitta and his brother-in-law, Edward Fisher.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Philip Manitta (Laura), Jane Fisher and Joseph Manitta (Cory); his nephews: Philip J. Manitta, Jr. and Rocco Manitta (Tammy Kimble); his nieces: Maria Manitta and Laura Manitta. He had a special place in his heart for: Fran Howlan, Gloria Cail and Joy Tamke.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family, in accordance with John’s wishes.
Those who wish to send a donation in his name can do so to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
