John M. Starling

July 24, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2021

FORT EDWARD — John M. Starling, 77, was reunited with his wife of 50 years on Thursday, November 4, 2021, with his loving daughters, Mamie and Mary by his side.

Born on July 24, 1944, in Fair Haven, VT, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Frazer) Starling.

John graduated from Fair Haven High School. He enlisted into the Untied States Army in 1965 serving in Germany until 1967.

He was a Communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

On May 7, 1971, John married his best friend, Marilyn Ryan. They spent 50 years together until her passing in January of 2021. Together they enjoyed having lunch at the Peppermill Restaurant, and traveling to Fair Haven, VT to visit John's family, and gardening.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his daughters: Kathleen and Lisa; and grandson, Aaron, his siblings: William Starling, Mary Pokrzywka, Margaret Michelucci and Helen Allen.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Michael Phillips (Donna), Mamie Shine (Robert), Elizabeth Paganelli (Jude), Timothy Phillips, and Mary Lemery (Peter); his grandchildren: Michael Phillips (Cassie), Sarah Mack (Taelor), Christopher Stovall, Andrew Stovall, Anthony Stovall, Ryan Shine (Nikki), Kathleen Magnuson (Erik), Nicholas Paganelli (Ezra), Jason Phillips, Bryan Phillips (Mariko), Kyle Phillips (Ruka), Matthew Lemery (Courtney) and Megan Quinn (Nicholas); his great-grandchildren: Molly, Cody, Kayla, Jaese, Vanessa, Andrew, Peter and Maya; his siblings: Jean Starling, Joan Starling, Jackie O'Brien, Joyce Brown, Theresa (Thomas) Fitzgerald and Richard (Jeanette) Starling, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree. Memorial donations in John's name can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga, NY 12866 or to Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Coppens, nurses and staff for all their care and compassion to John.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.