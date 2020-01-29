April 18, 1946 — Jan. 26, 2020

FORT EDWARD — John M. Relyea Sr., 73, a resident of Lamplighter Acres, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born April 18, 1946 in Saratoga Springs, New York, he was the son of the late Sherman and Irene Blair Relyea.

John attended Schuylerville Central School and enlisted with the US Air Force in 1963. Following a tour in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1967. He retired from Finch Pruyn after 30 years of employment.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Relyea Sr. and Charles Relyea; and his sister, Irene Schnoop.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Loretta Pechette Relyea of Fort Edward; four daughters, Loretta (James) Schrammel of Glens Falls, Lisa Relyea of Fort Edward, Tammy (Paul) Weeks of South Glens Falls, and Samantha (Dave) Mattison of Clover, South Carolina; one son, John (Kathryn) Relyea Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Sherman “Pete” (Eileen) Relyea of Victory Mills; 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; his aunt, Esther Blair and his sister-in-law, Luella Relyea, both of Greenwich; as well as several nieces and nephews.