April 18, 1946 — Jan. 26, 2020
FORT EDWARD — John M. Relyea Sr., 73, a resident of Lamplighter Acres, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born April 18, 1946 in Saratoga Springs, New York, he was the son of the late Sherman and Irene Blair Relyea.
John attended Schuylerville Central School and enlisted with the U.S. Air Force in 1963. Following a tour in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1967. He retired from Finch Pruyn after 30 years of employment.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Relyea Sr. and Charles Relyea; and his sister, Irene Schnoop.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Loretta Pechette Relyea of Fort Edward; four daughters, Loretta (James) Schrammel of Glens Falls, Lisa Relyea of Fort Edward, Tammy (Paul) Weeks of South Glens Falls, and Samantha (Dave) Mattison of Clover, South Carolina; a son, John (Kathryn) Relyea Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, Sherman “Pete” (Eileen) Relyea of Victory Mills; 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; her aunt, Esther Blair and her sister-in-law, Luella Relyea, both of Greenwich; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga with the Rev. Virginia Cornell, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Memorials can be made in his memory to Moreau Emergency Squad, Parkinson's Foundation, or Disabled Veterans Assoc.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, Homeward Bound, Dr. Adams, and to Jean Blackmer for all her help.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
