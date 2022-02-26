John M. Brown, Jr.

March 16, 1928—Feb. 21, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — John Brown passed away peacefully Monday, February 21, 2022, in his apartment in Saratoga Springs a few weeks short of his 94th birthday.

John was a big hearted, loving and loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He held a lifelong devotion to education that continued well after his professional life ended, and he remained a passionate lifelong volunteer. John cared first and foremost about people, people’s stories, and his community.

He was born in New York City on March 16, 1928, to devoted parents John Muir Brown and Gabriella (Bacon) Brown. A few years later John’s parents moved the family to Hastings-on-Hudson where he and his three brothers went to school.

John went to study at Cornell University. After his first year he took a sabbatical to work as a laborer, foreman, and eventually director at Alexander Smith Carpet Company. Three years later he returned to Cornell to finish his bachelor of science degree in industrial and labor Relations, where he met Joanne Burford, the love of his life.

In June 1955 John and Joanne were married in Teaneck, NJ just a few weeks after their graduation from Cornell, and honeymooned in Silver Bay, NY.

John started his professional life as Assistant to the Dean of Men at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where John and Joanne started their family. He later became Director of Academic Advising at SUNY Binghamton, Harpur College. In 1962 he took a year to do a master of arts at Colgate University where Joanne taught in a two-room schoolhouse. This led them back to Ithaca in July 1962 where he took on the role of Dean of Students at Ithaca College which he held for 30 happy years, eventually retiring in 1992. During his tenure at Ithaca College, he also achieved a doctorate of education from Cornell University in 1969. Dean Brown hugely enjoyed working with the students at Ithaca College and kept in touch with many of them for years after retiring. By modelling kindness, integrity, and humor he encouraged his students and those around him to always be the best versions of themselves.

Following his retirement, John and Joanne moved from Ithaca to their summer home in Silver Bay for many happy years in the “North Country.” As Joanne was still working as the principal of Ticonderoga Elementary School, John threw himself fully into the local community. He delivered Meals on Wheels — delivering to the (in his words) “old folks” long after he surpassed most of them in age. He was an ambulance driver and member of the Zoning Board Committee for the Town of Hague, served as a member of the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Committee, and became a Deacon of Putnam Presbyterian Church, renowned for making the best coffee cake for the coffee hour(s) that followed.

He viewed one of his biggest accomplishments post retirement as the founding of the “Poopies” Group in Silver Bay. One day John and his good friend Kay Barton were sitting in the Poopies Diner in Glens Falls when they came to the realization that there were many other locals like them who would enjoy doing interesting cultural excursions together. Having identified this need, John and Kay started “The Poopies,” with John taking on the role of “Major Poopie” — often abbreviated, to his eternal amusement, to “Major Poop”. They organized outings to concerts, garden tours, theatre events, talks, lake cruises, and more. There was always a meal at each event so people could come together to enjoy one another’s company. It was a welcome lifeline for the rural community and remains a thriving social group to this day.

John always said, “exercise is hazardous for your health” and was a firm believer that “people should sit down and smell the roses.” He was left continually perplexed by his brood of extremely athletic offspring — although he was always their biggest supporter from the stands and throughout life.

John was all about family and nurturing. His children always brought him enormous joy: Andrew, Elizabeth, John, Geoffrey, Susan, and Thaddeus “Tad”. He loved playing doting grandfather to his eighteen grandchildren and his great-grandchild, and he was also very close to his entire extended family.

An avid gardener, his summer beds were legendary, and he was particularly known for his fabulous zinnias. John was always happiest on his deck, overlooking his garden and Lake George, while chatting and laughing with family and friends.

John was predeceased by his wife Joanne and brothers Don and Bill. He is survived by all his offspring; and his brother Robert (Uncle Bob to everyone).

The Celebration of his Life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, 4 W. Hague Rd., PO Box 585, Hague, NY 12836 or The Silver Bay Association at https://silverbay.org/give-now/.