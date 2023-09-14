Sept. 19, 1933—Sept. 8, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—John Louis Pepin, 89, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 19, 1933, in Ottawa, Ontario, he was the son of the late Romeo and Louisa (Potvin) Pepin.

John graduated from Superior High School in Hull, Quebec and played the bugle in the bugle and drum corp.

He has been a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for 64 years. John was a member of the Moose Club in Florida. For 12 years, John worked at Native Textiles. He then started working at Ciba Geigy as a Lab Technician until his retirement.

John married, Joan Constantineau at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls on August 23, 1958.

John was one of the founding members of the Adirondack Youth Hockey League in Glens Falls. He coached for several years, and then became a referee with over 30 years of service. His referee jersey was retired at a ceremony at Fire Road Hockey Facility in Glens Falls.

He enjoyed bowling, playing in the Jam Band, playing cards, spending winters in Vero Beach, FL but especially spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, David Pepin; his siblings, Yvette D’Aoust, Roland Pepin, Raymond Pepin and Claude Pepin.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Joan Pepin; his children, Mark (Jane) Pepin of Hudson Falls, Luke Pepin of Niles, IL, Diane (Michael) McCarthy of Eldersburg, MD, Jeannine (Kevin) Villano of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren, Nicole (Travis) Carr of Queensbury, Brandon (Jackie) Villano of South Glens Falls, Grace McCarthy of Washington, DC, Evan McCarthy of Preston, MD, Noel and Kailey Pepin of Niles, IL, Madeline Pepin of Columbia, SC; his great grandchildren, Audra Villano, Lainey Carr and Brodie Villano; his siblings, Aline Brisebois of Gatineau, Quebec, Denise Forget of Gatineau, Quebec, Carmen Aiken of Queensbury, Marcel Pepin of Clayton, NC, Andre Pepin of Prescott, Ontario; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10 to 11a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Fals, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will follow the calling hour at 11a.m. at the church.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Aqueel Gillani and Dr. John Quaresima, and the Community Hospice nurses, Vicki, Lisa and Karen for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.