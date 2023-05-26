May 2, 1952—April 20, 2023
LAKE GEORGE — John Llewelyn Stearns, 70, of Lake George, NY, passed away peacefully April 20, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital. John was born May 2, 1952 in Hartford, CT to the late Llewellyn and Mary (Murtha) Stearns.
He lived in West Hartford and Madison, CT before moving to Lake George. John attended St. Thomas More School in Oakdale and Boston University.
John was the beloved younger brother of: Mary-Lew Kelly (Bill), Joanne Bassett (Clay), Patricia Kelley, and the late Virginia Dante. John was predeceased by Patty’s husband, Ken, and Ginny’s husband, Chris. John leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends.
John loved skiing and biking. He spent many hours enjoying rock music, especially Hendrix, Garcia, Van Halen, Richards, and Allman. John’s favorite time was the arrival of spring, cruising on his Kawasaki.
Burial will be private.
We miss you John.
