Feb. 13, 2020 GANSEVOORT — John L. Martindale, 79, of Anthony, Florida, previously of Gansevoort, New York, moved to Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donita; his sons, Derek (Diana) Martindale of Schuylerville and Jason (Becky) Martindale of Gansevoort; five grandsons, Brandon, Justin, Chase (Rachel), Paytane and Lucas; his granddaughters, Kerrigan and Lily; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; his sister, Betty Vance of Gansevoort, his brother, Harold Martindale of Granville; and his brother-in-law, Darryl (Dolores) Corlew of Gansevoort.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Jessie Martindale; his brothers, Charles, William, Frank and Howard; his sister, Edna; and half-sister Eunice; and his son, James.

John was devoted to his family. He loved horses, team roping and taught his boys to rope and even built his own arena so they could practice as often as they could. He and the boys traveled and worked as a team sharing the rodeo adventure. A few years ago, he was the recipient of a roping saddle, buckles and many awards being in the “Over 40 club” in Florida.