Feb. 13, 2020 GANSEVOORT — John L. Martindale, 79, of Anthony, Florida, previously of Gansevoort, New York, moved to Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donita; his sons, Derek (Diana) Martindale of Schuylerville and Jason (Becky) Martindale of Gansevoort; five grandsons, Brandon, Justin, Chase (Rachel), Paytane and Lucas; his granddaughters, Kerrigan and Lily; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; his sister, Betty Vance of Gansevoort, his brother, Harold Martindale of Granville; and his brother-in-law, Darryl (Dolores) Corlew of Gansevoort.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Jessie Martindale; his brothers, Charles, William, Frank and Howard; his sister, Edna; and half-sister Eunice; and his son, James.
John was devoted to his family. He loved horses, team roping and taught his boys to rope and even built his own arena so they could practice as often as they could. He and the boys traveled and worked as a team sharing the rodeo adventure. A few years ago, he was the recipient of a roping saddle, buckles and many awards being in the “Over 40 club” in Florida.
John was an avid carpenter who built many horse and cattle barns, homes and indoor arenas for his neighbors. While in Florida, he became the repairman everyone called and relied on. His love of his craft has been passed on to his sons and grandsons along with his friendly and flirtatious personality. That is the John we all loved and wish to remember.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, Feb. 17, at the home of Linda (niece) and Phil Wade of Ocala, Florida, for relatives, friends and neighbors. An additional gathering of love will be held in the springtime for family and friends in upstate New York.
