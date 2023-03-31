1943—2023
GANSEVOORT — John L. LaBombard, 80, of Gansevoort, NY, died after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1943 in West Hebron, NY to the late Jeanette LaBombard.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 56 years, Sharon; his three children: Michele Freeman, John D. LaBombard (Alicia), and Jennifer Frost; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Sally (Billy Getty); and his niece and nephews.
At John’s request there will be no viewing just a private graveside memorial. In his memory we ask that in lieu of flowers you spread love and do an act of kindness or pay it forward for someone in need.
To leave a message online, please visit Newcomeralbany.com.
