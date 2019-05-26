September 14, 1949 — May 22, 2019
GLENS FALLS — It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of my husband, father, papa and brother, John L. Donovan, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, peacefully at his home and with his loving family at his side. He was 69 years old.
John was born on Sept. 14, 1949, the son of the late Daniel and Ethel (Garand) Donovan.
He graduated from Glens Falls High School, class of 1967. John enlisted into the United States Navy right after graduating, having to have permission from his parents, since he was only 17 at the time.
For basic training, he went to Great Lakes, Illinois, then onto San Diego California Naval Station to board the USS Bushnell, where he was a ship fitter, after he was transferred to the USS Howard W. Gilmore, where he repaired submarines. He also went to Key West, Florida, where he worked on repairing subs. In 1968-1969, he was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in September of 1971.
John enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his brother, Mike, and his friends. He also had the best garden in the neighborhood, loved to see it grow and produced so much that he would give all he grew to our neighbors and friends; they could not wait to make a tomato sandwich. There was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it. John also loved to take a walk down to the beach with his three grandchildren and watch them play on the swings and slide; sometimes they would even see some kind of wildlife on the trails.
He had many trades; John worked for 44 years at Finch Pruyn as a welder/pipe fitter. He was always fixing things for his friends, who could not believe it could be done; he affectionately became known as Mr. Fix it by all. John was a perfectionist, and with that being said, he built our home in August of 1975 with the help of family members, Bob and Carpy, and many great friends. We were in the house within six months, where we raised our three sons.
In addition to his parents, two brothers, Daniel Timothy and Dennis Paul Donovan, predecease him.
John was a very hard worker and loved his family. His survivors include his loving wife, June, of 47 years; three sons, Johnny of Tennessee and Matthew and Brian, both of Glens Falls, all of whom he was always so proud of; and his three grandchildren, Bethany, Nathan and Conor Donovan of Glens Falls. He is also survived by his four siblings, Carol Johnson (Colin) of North Carolina, Patrick ‘Mike’ Donovan (Kris) of Wilton, Edmund Donovan (Nikki) of Glens Falls and Mary Simon (Steven) of Moreau; along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
The family wishes to thank the CR Wood Cancer Unit, Dr. Gillani, Elizabeth and staff, all the nurses on Tower 2, who were just like family, The Pines and Fort Hudson nurses who came in and helped, along with High Peaks Hospice, with the love and caring help from all of you, God bless you all.
Donations in John’s memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Those who wish, may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
