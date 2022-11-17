John L. Barbieri, Jr.

March 11, 1977—Nov. 11, 2022

GLENS FALLS — John L. Barbieri, Jr., 45, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

Born March 11, 1977 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John L. Barbieri, Sr. of Gansevoort and Deborah (Girard) Battiste of Hudson Falls.

He was a 1995 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, where he excelled at all sports and was honored to be named The Post-Star area football Player of the Year in 1994. He went on to play football for Ithaca College and graduated from Castleton University with his bachelor in education degree. He recently earned his master of education degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.

For the last 20 years, Johnny was a beloved physical education teacher at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School and lovingly known as “Coach B” and also for the past 20 years, he was Coach Barbieri of the football, basketball and baseball teams at Hudson Falls Central School District.

During summers, he could be found working at the family business, Twin Scoops in Hudson Falls, and working with the Kingsbury Recreation Department. He was a pillar of the community and donated endless hours coaching children and putting his family first.

A strong yet gentle man of great faith, Johnny was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish. His character as a good, hardworking, moral family man shone in his relationships as a son, big brother, grandson, cousin, uncle and loyal friend, to know Johnny was to love him.

He and his wife, Jen, his best friend and soulmate, were blessed with three beautiful children. John was the most loving and amazing father and his kids were the greatest joy of his life and center of his universe. He loved every moment he spent with them and supported all their activities.

In his spare time, John enjoyed coaching his kids in P.A.L. Football, and in Glens Falls Youth Baseball and Softball, where he also served on their board. He was a member of the Kingswood Golf Club, played men’s softball, enjoyed horseracing, all sports, especially the Cowboys, Yankees and UNC Tarheels.

John was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Kaye Barbieri; his stepfather, Frank C. Battiste; his grandfather, Philip Battiste; mother-in-law, Elaine Kane and two uncles, Bart Girard and Jim Woodell.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer (Kane) Barbieri, whom he married May 25, 2014; and their three loving children: Josphina, Brady and Kyle, of Glens Falls; his mother, Debbie Battiste, of Hudson Falls; and his father, John L. Barbieri, Sr. and his wife, Deborah, of Gansevoort. He is also survived by four sisters: Jessica (Matt) Lawson, Francine (Joe) Quintal, Felicia (Ethan) Doak and Kaitlyn (Shaun) Etu; maternal grandparents, Lee and June Girard: grandmother, Grace Battiste; father-in-law, Jim Kane; sister-in-law, Beth (Tom) Kopp. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Indigo and Finn Kopp, Madelyn and Jack Lawson, Dominic and Sofia Doak and Ben and Max Etu; his faithful four legged companion, Jeter; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to John Barbieri’s Children Fund c/o Glens Falls National Bank, 3019 state Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, Attn. Erin McLaughlin.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency room staff for all their compassion and support during this difficult time.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.