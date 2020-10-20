EAGLE BRIDGE — John K. Montgomery, of Eagle Bridge, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

John’s son Ian was at his bedside, while his life long skiing partner, April Montgomery and daughter, Donna Montgomery and their Alaskan Malamute, Tuk were in close proximity.

John leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Goode and sister-in-law, Norene Montgomery as well as nephews: Billy, Timmy and Spencer Montgomery and nieces: Cindy Hatin, Becky Smith, Susan Lee and Karen Lehmburg.

A family service will be held at the top of West Mountain with Rev. Ken Applegate of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls officiating.

The Montgomery Family would like to thank John’s special friend, Adam Mann for all his assistance over these past few years.

To offer condolences to John’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.comThe Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.