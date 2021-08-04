Oct. 29, 1952—Aug. 1, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — John “Jugger” Miles, 68, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.
Born October 29, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Norman and Pauline (Lettus) Miles.
Jugger was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1970, and then attended Adirondack Community College.
He married Cheryl Doyle at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. She passed away on January 10, 2001.
Jugger was well-known in the truck-pulling community. He loved pulling all around the area, as a member of the North County Pro Pullers and Big Guns Pulling Team. He was a proud past member of the Hudson Falls Fire Department. Jugger was an avid bowler, he enjoyed his time as a member of the Twin County B Bowling League and Wednesday Night Swingers Bowling Team.
He owned and operated the Getty Station in Hudson Falls, he then worked for the Glens Falls Hospital in the Engineering Department and later owned and operated C&J Service Center in Queensbury. He will be most remembered as a gentle giant, with a big heart. Jugger’s friendly demeanor and his generous attributes meant he was always there for someone in need, especially at the garage, money or not. He had a positive impression on all that knew him.
Survivors include his one son, Christopher Miles of Queensbury; his siblings: Judith Miles of Queensbury and Steve Miles (Diane Petta) of Queensbury; his nieces and nephews: Darren Miles, Megan Miles-Monahan, Quinn Rheaume; several cousins; and so many friends, too numerous to mention.
Friends may call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co., 3715 Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., following the calling hours, at the firehouse.
The burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery, following the service, on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jugger may be made to the Carl Lufkin Pull for a Cure/Lufkin Legacy Foundation, 136 County Rt. 47, Argyle, NY 12809. Pull for a Cure is organized and hosted by the Lufkin Legacy Foundation, a NYS Non-Profit Organization committed to raising money to aid in the fights against cancer and to aid the unfortunate, or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
