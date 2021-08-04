Oct. 29, 1952—Aug. 1, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — John “Jugger” Miles, 68, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.

Born October 29, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Norman and Pauline (Lettus) Miles.

Jugger was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1970, and then attended Adirondack Community College.

He married Cheryl Doyle at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. She passed away on January 10, 2001.

Jugger was well-known in the truck-pulling community. He loved pulling all around the area, as a member of the North County Pro Pullers and Big Guns Pulling Team. He was a proud past member of the Hudson Falls Fire Department. Jugger was an avid bowler, he enjoyed his time as a member of the Twin County B Bowling League and Wednesday Night Swingers Bowling Team.