John Joseph McMurry

As fun easy-going and lively as John was, he was equally thoughtful, spiritual and kind-hearted. He was the most reliable shoulder to lean on, always ready to listen and share anything that he could, like hand-me-down baby supplies for a co-worker, home renovation tips, financial savvy and of course, anything and everything related to snowmaking. John’s self-determination and commitment to self-reflection were a testament to his dedication to be the best friend, father, family member and sentimental leader that he could be.

John was raised in a very close-knit family that provided him boundless love and support through his life. His children share his love of mountain-biking and adventure, creativity and that same twinkle in his eye when they smile.

John’s VEIC colleagues were more an extension of family than co-workers, they will remember him as someone with the passion, integrity and courage to ask the difficult question and find a way to do what was right, no matter what. You could always count on John to sit in front at meetings and say what was on everyone’s mind with a cheeky smile on his face. His driving force was always to cause the necessary trouble required for progress, and he inspired all he worked with to push a little more, care a little more and try a little more!