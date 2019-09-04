Dec. 11, 1929 — Aug. 28, 2019 SCHENECTADY — John Joseph “Jack” Cleary, 89, most recently of Baptist Health Care, Scotia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Born in Schenectady to William J. and Loretta S. (Condon) Cleary, Jack graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1948 before enlisting in the Navy and serving aboard the USS Helena during the Korean War. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady.
Jack worked for many years as a buyer and manager in the apparel industry, including the Cohoes Stores. He cared deeply for others and valued his many friendships in Schenectady and Lake George, where he was a seasonal resident for many years.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Holbrook, from a previous marriage; daughter-in-law, Anne; grandsons, Brad and Ross; a large extended family; and countless friends. Jack was predeceased by his six siblings, brothers, Gerald “Bud” and William Jr. “Bill”; and his sisters, Margaret, Catherine, Mary Veronica and Patricia.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, with a memorial service at noon. A graveside service will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.
Jack had a special affinity for the Paulist Fathers and St. Mary’s of the Lake, near his home on Lake George. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Mary’s of the Lake, 3535 State Route 9L, Lake George, NY 12845.
