April 5, 1954 — June 12, 2020
BOARDMAN, OH — John Joseph Hoague, 66, of Boardman Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, with his wife and children at his side. He was diagnosed with ALS in May 2019. Born April 5, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the youngest child of Joseph and Florence (Evens) Hoague of Queensbury.
For many years he was a jeweler at Achenbach’s LTD of Glens Falls. In 2003, he became a welder at CR Bard from which he retired in April 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Washburn) Hoague; their two children: John Joseph Hoague II (Nikki) and Clarissa (Hoague) Monroe (Zach); his beloved grandchildren: Vanessa, Samantha, Charlotte, John Joseph III, and Zane. He was the little brother to Barbara Jane Hoague. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews and his in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents and two brothers Richard and Joseph Hoague.
He was a member and Elder of the Evergreen Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boardman, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Northern Ohio ALS Association (6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131) or Boardman SDA Church Food Pantry (7668 Glenwood Ave, Boardman, OH 44512), which he enjoyed volunteering at.
God was very important in John’s life and spending time with Him in Bible study and prayer was a daily habit of his. He looked forward to the second coming of Jesus and spending eternity with Him and his loved ones.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, August 21, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at the Saratoga SDA Church, 399 Union Ave. (Exit 14) Saratoga Springs 12866.
