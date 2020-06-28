April 5, 1954 — June 12, 2020

BOARDMAN, OH — John Joseph Hoague, 66, of Boardman Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, with his wife and children at his side. He was diagnosed with ALS in May 2019. Born April 5, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the youngest child of Joseph and Florence (Evens) Hoague of Queensbury.

For many years he was a jeweler at Achenbach’s LTD of Glens Falls. In 2003, he became a welder at CR Bard from which he retired in April 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Washburn) Hoague; their two children: John Joseph Hoague II (Nikki) and Clarissa (Hoague) Monroe (Zach); his beloved grandchildren: Vanessa, Samantha, Charlotte, John Joseph III, and Zane. He was the little brother to Barbara Jane Hoague. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews and his in-laws.

He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents and two brothers Richard and Joseph Hoague.

He was a member and Elder of the Evergreen Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boardman, Ohio.