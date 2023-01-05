John "Jay" Schoelermann II

John "Jay" Schoelermann III

April 28, 1950 - Jan. 3, 2023

Jay Schoelermann died on Jan. 3, 2023, due to complications of T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia.

Born on April 28, 1950, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the first-born child of the late John Schoelermann, Jr. and Janet (Pattee) Schoelermann.

Following high school, Jay enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam earning the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

After being discharged Jay returned home and began a twenty-five-year career at the General Electric facility in Fort Edward. He worked in various departments during his tenure with the company. While employed at G.E. Jay met and married Roberta (June) Young. They married in December of 1974 and moved to Glen Lake. After several years together Jay and June divorced in 1983.

Jay met and married his second wife, Donna Searles, in July of 1995 and moved to South Glens Falls. Jay and Donna have one son, Noah Lyndon. They were married for 27 years at the time of his death.

After 25 years, Jay was downsized from G.E. and started his second career as a custodian with the Queensbury School District. He was employed in the 4-5 building and enjoyed his job. He made several friends among the faculty and staff there.

After retiring from his job Jay found that he could not stay home and returned to Queensbury as a part-time member of the buildings and grounds crew. He thoroughly enjoyed this job and the people he worked with. He remained there for several years before retiring for the second time.

Jay was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Yankees, the Rangers and the L.A. Raiders. He became a Buffalo Bills and Sabers fan when his son moved to the Buffalo area. He played hockey on several area recreation league teams.

Jay was a music enthusiast with eclectic taste. He attended numerous concerts over the years and was always willing to travel for a good show. One of his favorite hobbies was riding motorcycles. He spent many enjoyable hours at McDermott's Harley-Davidson.

Jay was also a dog person, a BIG dog person. He rescued several large breed dogs throughout his life and is survived by his Saint Bernard, Larry. Jay was a social person with an outgoing personality and the gift of gab. It seemed he ran into someone he knew wherever he traveled and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed a good party and a cold beer, PBR if you had it.

In addition to his parents and his mother and father in-law, Lyndon and Marie Searles, Jay was predeceased by his sister, Lynn Volino and his sister-in-law, Monica Clark.

Along with his wife and son he is survived by his siblings: James Schoelermann and his wife Cindy, Susan Egbert, Laurie Bovair and Valerie Caruso; His brothers-in-law: Lyndon Searles and Tony Volino; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Fisher, Dr. Robert Soiffer and the staff of Dana Farber for the excellent care he received in Boston. They would also like to thank Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubs and the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for the exceptional care and support Jay received from them.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. There will be a celebration of life from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Bullpen Tavern, 216 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation to the South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or GF Nation Hope Committee, Glens Falls High School, Att: Betty Brown, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

