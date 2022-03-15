Oct. 4, 1951—March 10, 2022
GLENS FALLS — John Jay Hogan, 70, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on October 4, 1951, in Syracuse, NY, to the late John and Harriet (Doyle) Hogan, he resided in Glens Falls for most of his years.
The consummate jokester, Jay could bring sunshine to any rainy day. He liked to laugh and had a special talent for making others laugh. Jay also enjoyed cooking, Japanese anime, hiking, gardening, taking care of neighborhood animals, playing with his cat, Kitty, spending time with family and friends, and chatting up strangers. He especially loved music and attended 100 Poison shows. He sure will be missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory include his siblings: TJ (Irene) Hogan, Michelle Hogan, Maureen Beale (Don Hubbard); his best friend, Stephon Harris; his girlfriend, Theresa Nix; his nieces: Jennifer Hogan (LD Daigneault), S. Mae Beale (Ryan Carruthers), Lisa (Jason) Buckley, Emily Howk (Eric Arwood), Amy Howk (Joel Thompson), Mary Howk; his nephew, Andrew Hogan (Jimmy Radosta); and several cousins, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and countless friends.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A memorial service will be conducted after calling hours.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Jay’s name can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
