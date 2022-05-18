May 16, 1957—May 15, 2022

GLENS FALLS — John James LaTulippe, 64, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his residence. Born on May 16, 1957 in Tripoli Libya, Africa, the son of the late Raymond J. and Betty Ann (Guile) LaTulippe. He graduated from Queensbury High School, where he played football and was on the wrestling team.

After high school, John joined the U.S. Air Force, as an air traffic controller. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed cooking, especially making spaghetti sauce and grilling. John worked many years as a landscaper. He also enjoyed golfing and worked on various golf courses in the Southwest, including Nevada and Arizona. John’s favorite expression was Wahoo!

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother Edward LaTulippe and several aunts and uncles.

John is survived by his sister Mary Cusack and her husband Tim of the Villages, FL; and her daughter Nadine Cusack and her wife Rebecca of Valrico, FL; his brother Bill LaTulippe and his wife Kristen of Queensbury, NY; and his children: James LaTulippe and his wife Daniell of Billings, MT and Taylor Livengood and James O’Dell of Silver Creek, GA; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews; his aunt Mary Logan of Norwalk, CT; and aunt Joanne LaTulippe of MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.