John James Hogan
June 25, 1943—July 2, 2021

ARGYLE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John James Hogan, 78, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 25, 1943, on Marlborough, MA, he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Czulak) Hogan.

John graduated from Marlborough High School. He graduated with his degree in teaching from St. Anselm’s College in NH.

On May 22, 1965, John married Marilyn Nicodemo in Marlborough, MA.

He had a rewarding career as a Harness Horse owner, driver in Foxborough and Plainridge, MA, Pompano Beach, FL and Saratoga Springs, NY.

John was a devoted father, grandfather who went above and beyond for their happiness. In his spare time, he loved his Do-Wop and 50’s music. Being with his good friend, Mike Newell, and visiting with his neighbor, John McWhorter. Being at the beach with his granddaughters and family and attending Argyle Basketball games with his granddaughter, Jackilyn.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marilyn; his children, Christopher Hogan of North Carolina, Jamie Hogan of Belchertown, MA, Stacey Hogan of Argyle; his grandchildren: Sheridan Hogan, Justin Hogan, Ashley Cordell, Kelsey Hogan and Jackilyn Harris; his sisters: Mary Lou Quealy of Auburn, ME, Kathie McNeil and her husband, Archie of Westboro, MA, Carol Lafleur and her husband, Richard of Clinton, MA; a nephew and several nieces and cousins.

At John’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital on Tower 6, nurses Rodney and Jennifer on Tower 2, and nurse Jennifer on Tower 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, 719 Dolan Lane, Lexington, KY 40511.

Arrangement are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

