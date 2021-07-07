June 25, 1943—July 2, 2021

ARGYLE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John James Hogan, 78, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 25, 1943, on Marlborough, MA, he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Czulak) Hogan.

John graduated from Marlborough High School. He graduated with his degree in teaching from St. Anselm’s College in NH.

On May 22, 1965, John married Marilyn Nicodemo in Marlborough, MA.

He had a rewarding career as a Harness Horse owner, driver in Foxborough and Plainridge, MA, Pompano Beach, FL and Saratoga Springs, NY.

John was a devoted father, grandfather who went above and beyond for their happiness. In his spare time, he loved his Do-Wop and 50’s music. Being with his good friend, Mike Newell, and visiting with his neighbor, John McWhorter. Being at the beach with his granddaughters and family and attending Argyle Basketball games with his granddaughter, Jackilyn.