March 8, 1948—July 25, 2021
GREENFIELD — John “Jake” LaButta, age 73, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home, with his life partner Diane L. McQuigge at his side, surrounded by his best friends.
He was born on March 8, 1948, in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late John Joseph LaButta, Sr., and Sophie (Janiszewski) LaButta.
John graduated in 1967 Mont Pleasant High School, attended Schenectady Community College, enlisted Marine Corps 1969-1973, Vietnam Veteran.
John was a co-owner/operator of Point Breeze Marina on Saratoga Lake with his best friend Tom Carringi for many years. John loved the marina; his business was his pride and joy. He enjoyed the company of friends and his customers at the marina. John was usually a quiet, gentle man, but he knew how to be loud and proud when he had to be. John had a special love for all things, traveling to Ireland, scuba diving, collecting coins and stamps, horse racing at Spa and playing with his favorite pets Merc, Cruiser and Sam. He loved swimming across Saratoga Lake, boating and hanging out at his favorite spot Trotters with Skip and Sylvia Izzo.
John is survived by his life partner Diane McQuigge; sons: Jason LaButta, Derek LaButta; and many friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his brother, James Prostack.
Family and friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, located at 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. If you would like to be part of the procession, please be at Compassionate Funeral Care at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
In remembrance of John “Jake” LaButta’s life, any charitable donations can be made to: Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
