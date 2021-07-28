John "Jake" LaButta

John was a co-owner/operator of Point Breeze Marina on Saratoga Lake with his best friend Tom Carringi for many years. John loved the marina; his business was his pride and joy. He enjoyed the company of friends and his customers at the marina. John was usually a quiet, gentle man, but he knew how to be loud and proud when he had to be. John had a special love for all things, traveling to Ireland, scuba diving, collecting coins and stamps, horse racing at Spa and playing with his favorite pets Merc, Cruiser and Sam. He loved swimming across Saratoga Lake, boating and hanging out at his favorite spot Trotters with Skip and Sylvia Izzo.