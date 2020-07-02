July 31, 1936 — June 17, 2020

QUEENSBURY — John Jacob Kessler, 83, of Queensbury, died peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the Home of Good Shepherd in Moreau. John was born on July 31, 1936 in Brooklyn. He worked as an accountant for Alfred Sperber and Company. John graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn and he graduated from the University of Idaho where he majored in accounting. He was an active Mason throughout his life and a member of the Warrensburg Lodge No. 0425 and the Shriners. He enjoyed playing golf, pool and spending time with his friends and family.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Rubin Kessler; his daughter, Donna Kessler-Eng; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and David Malinowski; son and daughter-in-law, John and Christine Kessler; grandchildren, Alexander and Katherine Eng, Ryan and Andrew Malinowski and Matthew and Elizabeth Kessler; his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Edie Kessler; and sister-in-law, Carol Athing. He is predeceased by his mother, Lillian Kass Kessler; his father, Jacob Kessler; his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Victor Hines; his sister and brother-in-law, Madeline and Joe Wilhelm; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delma and Edwin Roessler; and brother-in-law Frederick Athing.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future.