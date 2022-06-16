Dec. 12, 1941- June 13, 2022

QUEENSBURY — John “Jack” V. Currie, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Born on Dec. 12, 1941 in Pittsfield, MA he was the son of Donald Currie and Claire (Dempsey) Currie.

Jack graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1959 and attended Hudson Valley Community College. He graduated from the NY State Police Academy in 1965. Jack retired from the New York State Police (NYSP) Division Headquarters as a Technical Sargent in charge of the state-wide hazardous materials enforcement unit in 1986.

Jack was an internationally recognized leader in the hazardous materials compliance industry. His extensive background included former Founder Supervisor and Trainer for the NYSP Hazardous Material Enforcement Unit, Director of Safety and Hazardous Materials Specialist for the American Trucking Associations, Corporate Manager of Hazardous Materials Transportation for Digital Equipment Corporation and Administrator and Chief Technical Officer, International Vessel Operators Dangerous Goods Association, and the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles. He was also founder, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Technical Consultant for Currie Associates, Inc.

Throughout his career in the transportation safety field, he worked with legislative and regulatory staffs at both the state and federal level to draft, introduce, support, and implement reasonable and prudent controls within the transportation industry. He testified as an industry expert at several hearings conducted in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives on the subject of hazardous materials transportation safety. He was also instrumental in developing and participating in inter-industry safety initiatives and award programs and authored numerous technical publications on the safe handling and transport of hazardous materials. For many years Jack represented clients at the International Maritime Organization in London, England and the UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transportation of Dangerous Goods in Geneva, Switzerland. He also provided testimony as an expert witness in numerous state and federal courts and grand jury sessions as well as serving as trial consultant to litigates.

Jack was larger than life. He enjoyed hunting (Ironsite Gang), fishing, traveling, riding his Harley and spending time with many friends and his labrador retrievers. In his younger years he was a member of the U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team, built houses and docks, owned and operated a restaurant, was a highway surveyor and crew chief.

Jack was predeceased by his parents and his older brother James.

Survivors include his wife, Lara; children: Carolyn M. Currie, Captain USN, Christopher Currie, PhD (Lisa); and grandson Henry Currie; brothers G. Michael (Joan) and Donald Currie (Heather).

Calling hours are scheduled from 2–5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Benefit Fund (https://signal30.org) or a charity of your choice.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.