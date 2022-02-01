John "Jack" R. Croto

May 20, 1934 - Jan. 28, 2022

TICONDEROGA — John "Jack" R. Croto, 87, of Ticonderoga, N.Y. passed away at home Friday, January 28, 2022.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dona N. Croto, his high school sweetheart whom he married in 1957.

Born in Elizabethtown, N.Y. Sunday, May 20, 1934, Jack was the son of the late Raymond G. and Gladys (Bryan) Croto. Jack's early childhood at Camp Dudley in Westport, N.Y. set the tone for his love of the outdoors. The family moved to the Uncas Inn in Ticonderoga when Jack was eight. Jack loved living in the Adirondack Mountains and being near his childhood friends.

As an avid fisherman, Jack spent much of his life in a boat or on the ice and knew every good fishing spot in Lake George and southern Lake Champlain. He had many good fishing buddies with whom he enjoyed reminiscing about their past fishing glories. In later years, Jack spent many happy hours at the Mossy Point Boat Launch and the Fort Ti Ferry Landing watching people put their boats in.

After graduating from high school, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was proud to serve his country aboard the Navy's first tilt deck aircraft carrier, USS Antietam CVS-36 as a fire control technician. Upon his discharge, Jack briefly worked at the Ticonderoga High School before embarking on the career he loved at the Ticonderoga National Guard Armory. Over the course of 30-plus years, Jack worked his way from custodian to superintendent, retiring as the last superintendent to serve the Ticonderoga Armory.

After retirement, Jack spent 20 years traveling the world with his wife and friends Dick and Peggy. He also found time to deliver Chris Craft Hacker boats in the U.S. and Canada; and work at the Ford garage for Dennis Natale delivering cars throughout N.Y. state.

Jack always made time to speak with everyone he met. He was a kind man who believed in doing good wherever he could.

After his wife of 61 years died, Jack made sure to get out exploring the back roads of the North Country and visiting with his friends. Among his many wonderful friends and neighbors who will miss Jack's presence in their lives are Sal Scafidi, Ginny Wood and her daughters Lisa, Shelley, and Leslie, and the Ladies Breakfast group — Carole, Keri, Sue, Lois, and Jane.

Survivors include son Michael F. Croto of Jacksonville, FL; daughters: Kelly C. Stack of Virginia Beach, VA and Cathy (Scott) Lawrence of Ballston Lake, N.Y.; sister-in-law Teddi Pereau of Chestertown, N.Y.; grandchildren: Blaire (Lee) Linton, Iain Croto, Newton Stack, Kenzie (Rickey) Easter, Sarah Travaly, and Seth (Jess) Travaly; and four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the Essex County Health Department-Home Health Unit for their excellent care during Jack's final illness. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Friends Comforting Friends of Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and entombment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.