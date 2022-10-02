July 22, 1931—Sept. 26, 2022

QUEENBURY — John “Jack” Lord, moved to Heaven on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to John Green and Bridget “Adele” Mahoney Lord on July 22, 1931, in Bronx, NY.

After graduating from Briarcliff Manor High School, Jack enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954.

He met and married the love of his life, Carolyn in 1963. They resided in Thornwood, NY until moving to Queensbury, NY in 1974 with their three children. He worked for New York Telephone NYNEX for 33 years in White Plains, Kingston and eventually Albany.

After retiring from the phone company, Jack was a school bus driver for Queensbury UFSD for several years before retiring and starting his numerous years of volunteer service. Along with RSVP, he was a Charter Member of the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard and served on the Wednesday and Friday squads, where he volunteered for more than 20 years, playing Taps for hundreds of veterans’ services throughout the years. Jack was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Past Commander and life member of the Queensbury American Legion Post 1797, Past Warren County American Legion Commander, where he supported Boy’s State and community scholarships. Additionally, Jack was also a member of the Forty and Eight, an honor society of American Veterans and service members.

As Commander of Queensbury American Legion Post 1797, Jack was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Memorial at Hovey Pond in Queensbury. While serving on the Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade Committee several years ago, Jack was asked to be the Grand Marshall, but with his humble nature, he asked the Committee to select a veteran more worthy of the honor.

Most of his retirement years were spent honoring other veterans including the Troop Support Group, “You Are Not Alone” and “Valentines for Vets” in conjunction with the Queensbury Elementary and WHB Intermediate Schools. Jack was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Elks Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed skiing, rollerblading, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister, Margaret “Peggy” DeNicola; brother-in-law John DeNicola; his in-laws: James and Rachael Williamson; sister-in-law, Joyce Gould Robinson; brother-in-law Jerry Gould; cousin, Audrey Crosby; and great-niece, Caroline Kapper.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children: Terence (Jalane) Lord, John G. Lord and Carole (Patrick) Geruso; grandchildren: Katharine and Ryan Geruso, and Jack Owen Lord; sisters-in-law: Alice (Roger) Jones, Margaret (Donald) Wilbur and Beverly (George) Thompson; brother-in-law, JR Robinson; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He had a special love for Bessy, who visited almost every day to bring a little K-9 cheer.

A special thank you to his caregivers at Fort Hudson G and A wings, Neighbors of NY, and private aide, Tina.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Per the family’s request, please wear a mask.

A Mass celebrating Jack’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory may be sent to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871, or Queensbury VFW Post 6196/You Are Not Alone, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To view Jack’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.