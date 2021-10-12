Dec. 29, 1940—Oct. 9, 2021

ARGYLE — John (Jack) L. Case, 80, of Argyle and formerly of Ocala, FL and Hopewell Junction, died on October 9, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Jack was born in Plattsburgh, New York on December 29, 1940 to the late Arthur and Florence (Howard) Case. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1959 and proudly served his country.

Throughout his career, Jack held many positions including President of Eastern Off-Set and a Coordinator with RK Graphics.

In 1962 in Hopewell Junction, he married the love of his life, Odette, who died on January 28, 2018.

Jack supported many organizations including Little League and Junior League, Bowling Association, Veterans Association of Ocala, Craftsman Association (printing), ISA Umpire and ASA Umpire, as well as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, where he served as a trustee. While living in Ocala, he was a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 1518 in Argyle.