Dec. 29, 1940—Oct. 9, 2021
ARGYLE — John (Jack) L. Case, 80, of Argyle and formerly of Ocala, FL and Hopewell Junction, died on October 9, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.
Jack was born in Plattsburgh, New York on December 29, 1940 to the late Arthur and Florence (Howard) Case. Jack enlisted in the US Army in 1959 and proudly served his country.
Throughout his career, Jack held many positions including President of Eastern Off-Set and a Coordinator with RK Graphics.
In 1962 in Hopewell Junction, he married the love of his life, Odette, who died on January 28, 2018.
Jack supported many organizations including Little League and Junior League, Bowling Association, Veterans Association of Ocala, Craftsman Association (printing), ISA Umpire and ASA Umpire, as well as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, where he served as a trustee. While living in Ocala, he was a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 1518 in Argyle.
Jack is survived by his sister, Arlene Case; brother, Rodney (Hubba) Case; brother-in-law, Robert Nichols; nephews and nieces, Dr. Christopher and Jennifer Case, Russell and Lynn Nichols, Scott and Christine Nichols; great-nieces and great-nephews; Jack and Katie Case, Victoria and Ryan Nichols, and Rebecca Nichols. Jack was also predeceased by his sisters, Gail Nichols and Debbie Case; brother, Michael Case; and sister-in-law, Lucy Case.
The family would like to thank the D2 staff at Saratoga Hospital and Argyle EMS for their support of Jack.
Calling hours at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Please visit Jack’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.