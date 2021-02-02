Nov. 21, 1932—Jan. 30, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – John “Jack” E. Newton, 88, of Terry Drive passed away on January 30, 2021, at Glens Falls, Hospital. Born November 21, 1932, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Helen (Murley) Newton.

John graduated in 1951 from Hudson Falls High School.

In May of 1956, he was united in marriage to Nancy Gray at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. Nancy passed away on December 3, 2018 after 62 years of marriage.

John worked as an airport customer service agent for 32 years. He began his career in the Glens Falls Airport with Eastern Airlines, and Mohawk Airlines for 10 years, before working another 22 years in Albany for U.S. Airways.

Survivors include his sons: Thomas Newton of Woodstock, GA, and Steven Newton of South Glens Falls; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Per John’s request, there will be no services.

Donations in John’s name can be made out to American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.